Monmouth police arrest suspect in double murder

William Gembala, 50, is facing two counts of first-degree murder after police say he killed two people with a weapon early Tuesday morning.

MONMOUTH, Ore. — A Monmouth man was arrested after police say he killed two people with some kind of "edged weapon" in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Monmouth police said they first received calls about people yelling near Warren and Knox streets around 3:30 a.m. At the scene, they found two people who were gravely wounded. Police said both victims died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

Police said the suspect and victims knew each other. They did not specify what type of weapon was used in the crime.

The victims were identified as Joseph Delgado Jr., 58, and Michael Bennett, 64, both from Monmouth. Their families have been notified of their deaths.

The suspect, William Gembala, 50, was arrested and booked at the Polk County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Monmouth Police Department is continuing to investigate this crime with help from Oregon State Police, Polk County deputies, Dallas police and Independence police.