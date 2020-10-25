Moms United for Black Lives march in Lake Oswego

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — The group Moms United for Black Lives marched through Lake Oswego Sunday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
About 100 marchers rallied at Rossman Park at about 11 a.m., then marched for another couple hours through the downtown and residential neighborhoods.
Lake Oswego has been a point of controversy for a racist nickname the town has had for decades.
A journalist on the scene for Oregon Public Broadcasting, Sergio Olmos, said on Twitter that a few Proud Boys showed up at the event as well.
WARNING: This story has graphic content which may include swearing in images and video. Please advise and use discretion accordingly.
Black Lives Matter protests have been a regular occurrence in Portland since a video surfaced showing a Minneapolis black man, George Floyd, being arrested on the ground. A Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd died later that evening on May 25, causing nationwide outrage and protests in response.
Another independent journalist on scene at the rally shows mothers chanting "Black lives matter" as they got ready to march.
Independent journalist on scene, Melissa Lewis, said most of Lake Oswego is predominantly white with few Black Indigenous People of Color as part of the city's population.
The woman who organized the event, Demetria Hester and other black mothers marched throughout the streets, according to a freelance journalist, Justin Yau, who showed video of the crowds.
Olmos caught the above powerful image of Hester leading a drumline during the march.
Lake Oswego Police were at the event as well but did not appear to be interfering with anyone in attendance, per Olmos who shot video of police.
Hester spoke through a megaphone to people gathered who clapped, cheered and shook tambourines. A fire truck also drove by honking at onlookers in what also appeared to be an endorsement for the event.
But people of all colors and ages showed up in attendance at the march as seen in photos by KGW photojournalist, John Helm.
Hester said, "We love each other, look at us." She ended her speech by saying BIPOC people matter 24/7, 365 days of the year.
"Always and everyday," Hester said.