Moms United for Black Lives march in Lake Oswego

The mother-centered group in support of the BLM movement rallied in Lake Oswego.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — The group Moms United for Black Lives marched through Lake Oswego Sunday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

About 100 marchers rallied at Rossman Park at about 11 a.m., then marched for another couple hours through the downtown and residential neighborhoods.



Lake Oswego has been a point of controversy for a racist nickname the town has had for decades.

A journalist on the scene for Oregon Public Broadcasting, Sergio Olmos, said on Twitter that a few Proud Boys showed up at the event as well.

WARNING: This story has graphic content which may include swearing in images and video. Please advise and use discretion accordingly.

Some Proud boys, they are unhappy with the march pic.twitter.com/j5FKRWfSm3 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 25, 2020

Black Lives Matter protests have been a regular occurrence in Portland since a video surfaced showing a Minneapolis black man, George Floyd, being arrested on the ground. A Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd died later that evening on May 25, causing nationwide outrage and protests in response.

Portland protest day 132 pic.twitter.com/WoHFjQ5t29 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 25, 2020

Another independent journalist on scene at the rally shows mothers chanting "Black lives matter" as they got ready to march.

Looks like things are beginning pic.twitter.com/OCVbEutXx7 — Melissa “Claudio” Lewis (@Claudio_Report) October 25, 2020

Independent journalist on scene, Melissa Lewis, said most of Lake Oswego is predominantly white with few Black Indigenous People of Color as part of the city's population.

Just arrived in Lake Oswego, an 86% white suburb. The average income exceeds 100k. A BLM protest is beginning in a residential park. — Melissa “Claudio” Lewis (@Claudio_Report) October 25, 2020

The woman who organized the event, Demetria Hester and other black mothers marched throughout the streets, according to a freelance journalist, Justin Yau, who showed video of the crowds.

There is a #BlackLivesMatter march currently in Lake Oswego OR. The March is led by Demetria Hester & other black mothers. #Portlandprotests #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/w3z6NLu9or — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) October 25, 2020

Frontline drum line and Demetria Hester pic.twitter.com/fG115HDPUE — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 25, 2020

Olmos caught the above powerful image of Hester leading a drumline during the march.

Lake Oswego Police were at the event as well but did not appear to be interfering with anyone in attendance, per Olmos who shot video of police.

Protesters to Lake Oswego Police “no cops, no KKK, no racists USA” pic.twitter.com/YPSiah9xF8 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 25, 2020

Hester spoke through a megaphone to people gathered who clapped, cheered and shook tambourines. A fire truck also drove by honking at onlookers in what also appeared to be an endorsement for the event.

Demetria speaks of community pic.twitter.com/ZrM9lHMveJ — Melissa “Claudio” Lewis (@Claudio_Report) October 25, 2020

But people of all colors and ages showed up in attendance at the march as seen in photos by KGW photojournalist, John Helm.

BLM March in Lake Oswego pic.twitter.com/vBkKeR7XTO — John Helm (@ThirteenAt8) October 25, 2020

Hester said, "We love each other, look at us." She ended her speech by saying BIPOC people matter 24/7, 365 days of the year.