Molalla residents help those impacted by fires in Clackamas County

Members of the community said they'll continue to help with food and supplies until there is no more need.

MOLALLA, Ore. — Bentley Feed in Molalla was buzzing with activity Tuesday. They're doing their regular feed store business and heading up an effort to help people impacted by fire all through Clackamas County.

“The whole area, we're just one big happy family. If there's a need, just ask, and you shall receive” said Bentley.

Giving back to this community has special meaning for her. A year and a half ago, fire damaged the store. She said the community stepped up to help them rebuild.

The store is stocked with the usual feed store supplies but just about everywhere you look inside there are items that have been donated for distribution. Things like water, batteries, food and baby supplies. Once someone calls in with a request, supplies are loaded up and delivered to families in need and firefighters.

Some of those firefighters are working just a few miles away off Ramsby Road. They are volunteers who jumped into action last week to build a fire line around property in the area. Bob Oblack has lived in Molalla much of his life and has a home near where the volunteers are working. He believes their work may have kept flames from sweeping into the city.



“They saved our community. It makes me teary-eyed when I think about it. They saved this place,” said an emotional Oblack.