WOODLAND, Wash. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help with finding a 51-year-old Woodland man who was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Enrique “Henry” Ramirez did not show up for an appointment in the morning, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. A friend visited with Ramirez on Monday night and told deputies Ramirez planned on jogging in the morning. Deputies said Ramirez frequently goes for a run around his house in the 400 block of Fredrickson Road, about 7 miles east of Woodland.

Ramirez’s car, wallet and cellphone were left at home. Deputies said there is no indication of foul play.

Ramirez was described as 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds. Search and rescue personnel with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Ramirez. Anyone who may have seen Ramirez or may know his whereabouts is asked to call 360-577-3092.

