WOODLAND, Wash. — A Woodland man who was reported missing Tuesday morning was found dead at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, police say.

The body of Enrique "Henry" Ramirez, who was 51, was found about a mile from the end of the paved part of Fredrickson Road, about 7 miles east of Woodland. The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said Ramirez frequently went for runs around his home on Fredrickson Road.

No foul play is suspected, deputies said.

Ramirez didn't show up for an appointment Tuesday morning, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. A friend who visited Ramirez on Monday night told deputies Ramirez had planned on jogging in the morning.

Ramirez was a principal in the Reynolds School District. He was going to start his new job this fall as principal of Multnomah Learning Academy Middle School, a charter school. He was previously the principal of Salish Ponds Elementary School and assistant principal of HB Lee Middle School.

The school district said it wll provide services for staff and families.

