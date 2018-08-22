GRAND ISLAND, Ore. — After an extensive search, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said it is finished searching Grand Island for 27-year-old Meighan Cordie. Cordie was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night after attending a wedding in the Grand Island Community.

More than a hundred people combed the island over the last two days, but there has not been a single trace of Cordie. The sheriff’s office said they did not even find a piece of her clothing on the island. Deputies now believe it is possible, she is not on the island.

Late Tuesday, searchers canvassed the highway up and down from the intersection where Cordie was last seen. Searchers also canvassed residences and businesses on Wallace Road, both north and south of its intersection with Grand Island Road. Dogs, helicopters, planes with infrared technology, drones, and marine patrol assisted in the search, but Cordie has yet to be found.

The fact that she has been missing for so long is baffling to people who live in the Grand Island community.

“People get turned around, but as far as somebody actually gone missing, this would basically be the first one down there,” Adam Finnicum, has lived in the area for years and helped with the search for Cordie said.

“Everybody's talking about it, unfortunately, and nobody knows anything and it's just really sad,” Megan Spencer, works at Bob’s Grand Island Gorcery and Deli said.

Surveillance video from Bob’s Grand Island Grocery and Deli, a store just up the road from where Cordie went missing, shows Cordie inside the store around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Cordie was in a car with her mother after the wedding around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, but got out of the car after getting into an argument. The sheriff’s office said she walked away barefoot and without her cell phone.

People who helped look for her are surprised she has not been found.

“For me it's really shocking, especially, you know, for the amount of people that are down there you know,” Finnicum said. “It's amazing that we haven't found something.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office now believes it is possible Cordie is not on the island. It is currently trying to figure out what steps to take next in the search for Cordie.

