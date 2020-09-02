UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities are searching for a woman who was last seen in Umatilla County Thursday night.

Janet Tobkin Conley, 62, was last seen at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Bar M Ranch area of rural Northeast Umatilla County. Kevin Jeffries, with the Office of Emergency Management/Umatilla County Joint Information Center, said her home is surrounded by high water and the road to her home is impassable due to flooding from the Umatilla River.

He said there's no reason to believe she's in danger. Authorities are trying to account for everyone and she hasn't been accounted for.

"It's not a hospitable environment up there. We just want to make sure everyone's accounted for and everyone's safe," Jeffries said.

Neighbors noticed Conley was missing Friday morning and she was reported missing to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning.

Conley is an experienced hiker and camper, and is familiar with the area, deputies said.

Anyone with information about Conley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch line at 541-966-3651.

