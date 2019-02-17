CAMAS, Wash. — On a cloudy Sunday afternoon, a couple dozen people stood in the parking lot of Camas' Fern Prairie Market and divvied up flyers.

The details on those flyers were appropriately scarce.

Chad Holmes' family doesn’t know a lot about his disappearance.

"It's pretty insane," said family friend Jordan Lockyear. "I don’t understand."

Loved ones describe the last person to see Holmes as an "associate."

His daughter, who didn’t want to be named, said her dad didn’t know the man very well.

On February 5, the man told family he and Holmes drove to look at a storage unit, which the man wanted to buy from Holmes.

He said the two exchanged cash, and then he dropped Holmes off near the Fern Prairie Market, which is attached to a Chevron gas station.

He said Holmes was intending to walk to the market but he never made it there.

Nearly two weeks later, no one's heard from him.

Family members and friends gather before beginning a search for missing Camas man Chad Holmes, on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

Maggie Vespa, KGW

A flyer is posted for missing Camas man Chad Holmes, on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

Maggie Vespa, KGW

A spokesperson for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office told KGW over the weekend they’re treating Holmes' disappearance as a missing person's case. The spokesperson added a detective had reviewed the family's report, which is standard protocol.

Still, Lockyear said loved ones can't shake the feeling that something's wrong.

"It's unlike him to not answer when his daughter calls. It's unlike him to not show up to wherever it is that he's going and go days and days and days without talking to somebody," she said. "That's not real life."

With questions lingering overhead, the group split up into teams and drove the winding country roads around that market, handing out flyers door to door and keeping eyes peeled for any sign of Holmes.

"We have to find answers somehow and so far we've got nothing," Lockyear said.