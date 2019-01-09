SALEM, Ore. — Authorities in Oregon are searching for a Vancouver woman who went missing while floating with friends on the Willamette River.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Tracy Allen and her friends overturned after running into the root ball of a tree.

Allen was wearing a life jacket and authorities said she knows how to swim. She hasn't been seen since she went into the water Saturday afternoon south of Independence. Officials said the current was strong at the time and treacherous debris from trees littered the area.

"Because of the area where the water is at, it sounds like it's choked down a little bit. So we have some snags and things like that. That's building up. We're utilizing special crews with special training to make sure that they can do this safely," said Polk County Sheriff's Office Lt. Dustin Newman.

Allen's friends were able to get to shallow water and scramble to shore on Wells Island. Two other women floating behind the trio unhooked their tubes before reaching the snag and made their way ashore.

"This is a difficult time for [Allen's] family," Newman said. "Very stressful for them and they have a lot of unanswered questions. Our goal here is to make sure that we do the best we can to answer those questions."

A helicopter flies over the Willamette River, south of Independence, Ore., searching for missing Vancouver woman Tracy Allen. She went missing on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

Polk County Sheriff's Office

Officials are using an overhead drone, side-scan sonar, underwater camera and a helicopter for the search.