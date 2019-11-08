VANCOUVER, Wash. — UPDATE: Vancouver police said the matter is resolved and thanks the public and the media for their help in this incident.

Vancouver police are asking the public to help them find 14-year-old runaway Lauren Contreras. She was last seen Saturday in East Vancouver.

Police say Lauren took some of her belongings when she left. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and black Vans sneakers with red and yellow flames on them.

Lauren has metal braces on her teeth, multiple piercings in both ears, and a henna art of a crown on her right hand, police said.

If you see Lauren or know where she is, please call 3-1-1 in Clark County or your local police department if you're outside of Clark County.