Vancouver police search for missing mother, 8-year-old daughter

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police have asked the public to help them find a missing mother and daughter.
Meshay Melendez, 27, and her 8-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were last seen in the area of Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive and 77th Avenue in Vancouver in the early morning on Sunday, March 12.
Officers found a vehicle on Sunday, March 19 a short distance from where the mother and daughter were last seen. Police said they believe the vehicle belongs to Melendez.
Police said Melendez is 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, and Layla is about 4-foot and 50 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Meshay and Layla's whereabouts is asked to contact Vancouver Police Detective Robert Givens at robert.givens@cityofvancouver.us or Detective Chadd Nolan at chadd.nolan@cityofvancouver.us, or call 911.
