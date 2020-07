Officials are looking for 16-year-old Emmeline Tesch who was last seen at the Oregon Zoo MAX station.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old who might possibly be endangered.

Emmeline Tesch went missing on Friday, July 24. She was last seen at the Oregon Zoo MAX station, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office Twitter.

Emmeline was last seen wearing a black fuzzy sweater and black pants with a lavender backpack. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has information to here whereabouts is asked to call 911.