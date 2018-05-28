Paul Sittser, a 22-year-old student who has autism and is hard of hearing, has been missing since Sunday morning, according to his father.

He was last seen at his home in Boring, Oregon.

Paul's father said he came home from church Sunday and Paul and the family's silver 2000 Dodge Caravan minivan (license plate 694-BDT) were gone. He said Paul has never driven by himself before.

Paul is about 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds and has a reddish beard. If you see Paul or the van, please call 911.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office confirmed with KGW that this is an active case.

