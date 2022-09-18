x
Missing

Car stolen in Southeast Portland with sleeping 7-year-old inside

Police said that Yamilet Martinez, 7, was sleeping in a 2011 black Honda Civic when it was taken in Southeast Portland.
Credit: Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are searching for a 7-year-old girl who was inside of a car when it was stolen Sunday evening.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the stolen vehicle call. It happened near Southeast 49th and Southeast Powell Boulevard, and police were told that Yamilet Martinez, 7, was asleep in the car.

The car was described as a 2011 black Honda Civic with no plates.

PPB said that Yamilet is Latina and stands about 4 foot, 5 inches tall, weighing about 97 pounds. She was wearing pink shoes and a hair style similar to those in the thumbnail photo. She was wearing a yellow shirt that says, "Be kind to each other" on it.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone who sees Yamilet or a similar looking Honda Civic to call 911. Other tips or information can be emailed to Missing Person's Detective Heidi Helwig at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

