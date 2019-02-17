PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Arianna Runs Through has been found safe and has been reunited with family, Portland police said. A social media tip helped led police to find her at the Lloyd Center.

Portland police are searching for a 13-year-old with autism.

Arianna Runs Through was last seen at 9: 45 a.m. on Saturday in the area of the Gateway Transit Center on an Eastbound Max train.

Arianna is Native American, 5-feet-1 in tall, weighing 100 pounds with long hair, police said. She was last seen wearing high black boots, a blue jacket and gray pants. Arianna can communicate verbally and likes to go into stores but doesn’t have money to pay for anything.

Officers said based on the information gathered so far, it is believed that she may have snuck out of the hotel she was staying at and likely got lost.

There is no evidence of foul play, according to police.

Anyone who see’s Arianna is asked to call 911.