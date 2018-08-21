A missing Sherwood man hasn't been seen since leaving his work on August 10 in Tualatin and police say he may be in need of heart medication.

His employer called police when he didn't return to work on August 13.

Scott Roth, 58, lives alone and takes medication for a heart condition, police say. His vehicles are unaccounted for and his cell phone has been turned off. Police are unsure if he took his medication with him.

Roth is 6-foot, 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Police say there are no known friends he might be staying with.

If you see Scott or know where he is, please call Sherwood police at 503-629-0111.

