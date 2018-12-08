ARIEL, Wash. — Deputies are looking for 40-year-old Matthew Matheny of Warren, Ohio, who was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday on Blue Lake trail near Mount St. Helens.

Cowlitz County is using search and rescue ground teams as well as unmanned aerial surveillance operators to search for Matheny.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue will be joining other search crews for an expected 8 a.m. start. A temporary cell tower has been set up to aid rescue crews.

"We love the guy, we miss him, we want to get him back," friend Michael Bush told KGW.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office has assigned a detective to the case but said there is no indication at this time that foul play was involved. The sheriff's office is asking that anyone who hiked the Blue Lake trail in the past few days to contact the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office at 360-577-3092.

The sheriff's office shared two recent photos of Matheny as well as the car he was driving, a gray Subaru Outback. The vehicle was found by a Skamania County deputy on Saturday at the Blue Lake trailhead.

The car, a gray Subaru Outback, that Matthew Matheny was driving before he went missing on the Blue Lake trail near Mount St. Helens, on Thursday, August 9, 2018. (Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)

Matthew Matheny was last seen at the Blue Lake trail near Mount St. Helens, on Thursday, August 9, 2018. (Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)

Matheny is white, 6-foot-4, 230 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He might be wearing a gray Cleveland Browns sweatshirt, shorts and sandals.

"It's a gut punch," Bush said, "knowing how unprepared he was for spending one night, much less several nights, out here."

