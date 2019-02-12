SANDY, Ore. — UPDATE: Marten Wells has been located, the Sandy Police Department reported on Wednesday.

The Sandy Police Department is asking for the public to help them locate a man missing for more than two weeks.

Marten Wells, age 68, was reported as missing by members of his family on Saturday, Nov. 30, police said.

Family have not heard from him since Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Police described Wells as "possibly endangered." He is suffering from a mental health issue and may be in crisis from that issue, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with any knowledge of Wells' whereabouts, or anyone who has seen him since Nov. 13, to please call 503-668-5566, the SPD Tip Line at 503-489-2195, or their local police.

RELATED: Missing Bethany woman with Alzheimer's found safe

RELATED: Missing Vancouver woman returns home safe, police say