Portland police are asking the public to help them find an 89-year-old woman who wandered away from her home in Northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.

Police say Marcine Herinck, who lives independently, has memory issues. Police don't know what she was wearing when she left her home in the 1500 block of Northeast 150th Avenue, but said she always wears a skirt.

Herinck is 4-foot-10 and 100 pounds. She has white hair.

If you see Herinck, please call 911 immediately. If you have non-emergency information to share about Herinck, please call Detective Heidi Helwig at 503-823-0797 or email her at heidi.helwig@portlandoregon.gov.

