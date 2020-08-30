Portland police searching for 71-year-old missing endangered woman

Ha Pham suffers from Alzheimer's disease and does not speak English.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a 71-year-old missing endangered woman.

According to a press release from PPB, Ha Pham walked away from her home in the 900 block of NE 72nd Avenue on Friday around 12 p.m.

Pham suffers from Alzheimer's disease and may be confused and not know where she is or how to get home. She does not speak English, only Vietnamese.