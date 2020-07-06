Missing Vancouver man with dementia has been found safe

Lan Pham was found shortly after he was reported missing Sunday morning

VANCOUVER, Wash. — UPDATE: Lan Pham has been found safe, the Vancouver Police Department reported Sunday morning shortly after 8:30 a.m..

ORIGINAL STORY: Vancouver police are asking the public to help them find a missing 82-year-old Vietnamese man who has dementia.

Lan Pham was last seen at the seen around the area of East Mill Plain Boulevard and SE 164th Avenue where he will often take short walks. His family says that he was last checked on at 3:00 a.m. early Sunday morning, where he was noticed missing.

Pham is around 5-foot-tall and 100 pounds He may come across confused or lost and will have limited communication skills.