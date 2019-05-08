GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police are asking the public to help them find a missing 67-year-old who has dementia.

James Lee Rivers was last seen at the Safeway at 1001 Southwest Highland Drive in Gresham between noon and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, police say.

Rivers has salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. He's about 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark jacket with white lettering, a green shirt with "Just Do It" on the front, blue shorts, white shoes, and a light-colored ball cap.

Anyone who sees Rivers or knows his location is asked to call police at 503-823-333, or if necessary, call 911.

Missing Gresham man James Lee Rivers was last seen at a Safeway store at 1001 Southwest Highland Drive in Gresham on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

Gresham Police Department