GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are searching for a missing 34-year-old Gresham woman last seen leaving the hospital on Saturday afternoon believed to be a danger to herself.

At 2:47 p.m. Gresham police responded to Mt. Hood Medical Center where Lacy Mae Erkkila left from their care.

Erkkila is described as a white woman, 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue hospital jacket and teal scrubs.

Anyone with information about Erkkila’s whereabouts is asked to call the police.