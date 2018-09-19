Portland police are asking the public to help them find an 89-year-old woman who left her home in Northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.

Police say a community member reported seeing Marcine Herinck at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. ​Herinck was reportedly walking westbound on Northeast Glisan Street, near Glendoveer Golf Course, located at 14015 NE Glisan St. The woman was wearing a royal blue lightweight jacket.

Police do not know what else Herinck was wearing when she left her home in the 1500 block of Northeast 150th Avenue, but said she always wears a skirt.

Herinck is 4-foot-10 and weighs 100 pounds. She has white hair.

If you see Herinck, please call 911 immediately. If you have non-emergency information to share about Herinck, please call Detective Heidi Helwig at 503-823-0797 or email her at heidi.helwig@portlandoregon.gov.

