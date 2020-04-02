MOUNT HOOD VILLAGE, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a 23-year-old woman who went missing early this morning after an argument with a friend near Welches.

Police said Katie Delaney was last seen at East Village Loop and Lolo Pass Road in Welches around 12:30 a.m. She left her cell phone behind, took nothing with her, and wasn't wearing any clothes when she left from a location in the 21000 block of Lolo Pass Road, according to police. The temperature in the area was 28 degrees.

Delaney is 5 feet and 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Call 911 if you see Delaney. If you know where she is, call 503-655-8211 and reference CCSO Case No. 20-002720.

