Portland police are asking the public to help them find an 89-year-old woman who left her home in Northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.

Flyers with Herinck’s picture hang on her front door and around her neighborhood. Those who know her are at a loss for what could have happened.

“She was just friendly and talkative and we all miss her you know,” said Donna who lives near Herinck.

Family said Herinck was involved in her church and spent time volunteering at a local thrift shop and food bank. The family said she volunteered on Tuesday, and that someone gave her a ride home that night. That was the last time she was seen.

According to family, her purse was found on the kitchen floor, a cup of coffee was in the microwave, her garage and front doors were open, and the clothes she wore the night before were on her bed.

Family said Henrick does have some memory problems but is coherent the majority of the time. Henrick had just watched her three great-grandchildren on Saturday, and family said everything was fine.

Police say a community member reported seeing Marcine Herinck at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Herinck was reportedly walking westbound on Northeast Glisan Street, near Glendoveer Golf Course, located at 14015 NE Glisan St. The woman was wearing a royal blue lightweight jacket.

Marcine Herinck

“One of the reasons that we searched Glendoveer Golf Course and the ponds in the area, is that one of the search dogs had tracked from her home over into that area, but again Marcine was not found during the searching of the golf course,” explained Portland Police Bureau Sergeant Chris Burley.

Police also pulled video from TriMet in case she got on a bus. However, she has not been seen in any of the footage.

Detectives have also received a lot of tips from the public, but said people are not calling them in immediately.

“If you see Marcine don't wait until you go home,” Sgt. Burley said. “Go to the nearest location where you can get a phone if you don't have a cell phone, it's much more beneficial and more likely that we're able to locate her if you get a hold of the police right away."

Police do not know what else Herinck was wearing when she left her home in the 1500 block of Northeast 150th Avenue but said she always wears a skirt.

Herinck is 4-foot-10 and weighs 100 pounds. She has white hair.

Family created a Facebook page to help find her: Missing Marcine Herinck Updates.

If you see Herinck, please call 911 immediately. If you have non-emergency information to share about Herinck, please call Detective Heidi Helwig at 503-823-0797 or email her at heidi.helwig@portlandoregon.gov

