PORTLAND, Ore. — Some personal belongings of missing 20-year-old woman Allyson Watterson were found Saturday afternoon near Pumpkin Ridge Road near North Plains, police confirm.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a search was made in the area, but nothing else was found. Police did not say what the personal belongings were.

Watterson was last seen north of North Plains with her boyfriend, Benjamin Hunter Garland, shortly before noon on Dec. 22. Garland's father reported Watterson as missing on Dec. 23, about 30 hours after she was last seen.

Garland was taken into custody later that night on unrelated charges and warrants. He remains in the Washington County jail.

An official search for Watterson began on Dec. 24 until it was called off by the sheriff's office on Dec. 28.

Watterson's family and friends have continued to search for her since the official search was called off in late December.

