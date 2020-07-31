6-day-old baby, mother missing and believed to be at risk

OREGON CITY, Ore — The Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) is searching for a missing infant and his mother, who are believed to be at risk.
Isaiah Moore was born on July 25. He went missing from Oregon City with his mother, April Moore, and her partner, Aaron Elkin, after his birth, according to DHS. Isaiah and his mother are considered at risk and DHS wants to “assess their safety.” No other information was released about Elkin. KGW has reached out for more details.
Isaiah and his mother are believed to be in Multnomah or Clackamas counties, but they may also be traveling in other areas of Oregon or out of state, DHS said.
Anyone who sees or believes they have information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233.