6-day-old baby, mother missing and believed to be at risk

Isaiah Moore and his mother April went missing after his birth on July 25. Their last known location was Oregon City.

OREGON CITY, Ore — The Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) is searching for a missing infant and his mother, who are believed to be at risk.

Isaiah Moore was born on July 25. He went missing from Oregon City with his mother, April Moore, and her partner, Aaron Elkin, after his birth, according to DHS. Isaiah and his mother are considered at risk and DHS wants to “assess their safety.” No other information was released about Elkin. KGW has reached out for more details.

Isaiah and his mother are believed to be in Multnomah or Clackamas counties, but they may also be traveling in other areas of Oregon or out of state, DHS said.