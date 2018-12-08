ARIEL, Wash. — Deputies are looking for 40-year-old Matthew Matheny of Warren, Ohio, who was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday on Blue Lake trail near Mount St. Helens.

Anyone who hiked the Blue Lake trail in the past few days is urged to contact the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office at 360-577-3092.

The sheriff's office shared two recent photos of Matheny as well as the car he was driving, a gray Subaru Outback. The vehicle was found by a Skamania County deputy on Saturday at the Blue Lake trailhead.

The car, a gray Subaru Outback, that Matthew Matheny was driving before he went missing on the Blue Lake trail near Mount St. Helens, on Thursday, August 9, 2018. (Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)

Matthew Matheny was last seen at the Blue Lake trail near Mount St. Helens, on Thursday, August 9, 2018. (Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)

Matheny is white, 6-foot-4, 230 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He might be wearing a gray Cleveland Browns sweatshirt, shorts and sandals.

Cowlitz County is using search and rescue ground teams as well as unmanned aerial surveillance operators to search for Matheny.

