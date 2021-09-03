LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office was searching for a missing 9-year-old who was later found safe.
The child had been missing for three hours at the time that the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office began tweeting about her being missing. Shortly after they alerted the public and the media to the case, she was located.
9-year-old found safe in Lake Oswego
Officials were searching for a missing 9-year-old who later was found safe.
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office was searching for a missing 9-year-old who was later found safe.