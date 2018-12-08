ARIEL, Wash. — A new tip and cellphone records have searchers hopeful as they continue to look for a 40-year-old Ohio man near Mount St. Helens.

Matthew Matheny was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday on the Blue Lake trail.

On Tuesday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said new cellphone records suggest Matheny was in a general area several miles up the trail.

Searchers also received information from people who drove to the base camp from Vancouver to say they saw a man wearing gray clothes in the area consistent with the cellphone data. They are using "virtual" search software gives searchers places to look using probabilities.

Cowlitz County Deputy Charlie Rosenzweig said while the new information is positive, there is still a large area of land to search.

"We love the guy, we miss him, we want to get him back," Matheny's friend, Michael Bush, told KGW.

The sheriff's office has assigned a detective to the case but said there is no indication at this time that foul play was involved.

Matheny is white, 6-foot-4, 230 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He might be wearing a gray Cleveland Browns sweatshirt, shorts and sandals.

The sheriff's office shared two recent photos of Matheny as well as the car he was driving, a gray Subaru Outback. The vehicle was found by a Skamania County deputy on Saturday at the Blue Lake trailhead.

The car, a gray Subaru Outback, that Matthew Matheny was driving before he went missing on the Blue Lake trail near Mount St. Helens, on Thursday, August 9, 2018. (Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)

Matthew Matheny was last seen at the Blue Lake trail near Mount St. Helens, on Thursday, August 9, 2018. (Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)

"It's a gut punch," Bush said, "knowing how unprepared he was for spending one night, much less several nights, out here."

The sheriff's office is asking that anyone who hiked the Blue Lake trail in the past few days to contact the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office at 360-577-3092.

