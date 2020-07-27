Mother of missing Beaverton teen says her daughter is sick and could be in danger

The mother of 16-year-old Emmeline Tesch said her daughter, who has been missing since Friday, has a medical condition and the hot weather is a concern.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 16-year-old girl from Beaverton who has been missing since Friday may be in danger because of medical issues and the hot weather, her mother said Monday.

Emmeline Tesch went missing from a park near her home in West Slope on Friday afternoon. Her mother, Jane Kleist-Tesch, said cameras show her daughter at the Sunset Transit Center and going up an elevator at the Oregon Zoo TriMet Max stop.

Emmeline was last seen wearing a black fuzzy sweater and black pants with a lavender backpack. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

"Any help we can get from anybody," Kleist-Tesch said. "People keep their eyes open. Take a good look at her picture. Call 911, if you see her."

Kleist-Tesch said family and friends have been searching for Emmeline since Friday. On Monday, they gathered to search Washington Park. She said her daughter has medical issues and the hot weather is concerning.

"It's very crucial that we find her right away," Kleist-Tesch said. "I know that she did not have any food or drink with her, and she is highly unlikely to seek any food or water with her medical condition. Each day she is missing, every hour she is missing, she is likely passed out."

The Washington County Sheriff's Office told KGW that there has been no formal search for Emmeline because they don't have a specific location to search.

"We have listed her as a missing person person in the state-wide law enforcement data system, sent out bulletins to all the agencies in the area and we’re hoping someone on social media may have the tip we’re looking for," said Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Brian van Kleef.

Kleist-Tesch said she needs professionals to help with the search.

"We are left with family and friends to try and find my daughter," she said. "We are not the professionals. It's been very scary and very difficult."