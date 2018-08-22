WOODLAND, Wash. — A Woodland man who was reported missing Tuesday morning was found dead at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, police say.

The body of Enrique "Henry" Ramirez, who was 51, was found about a mile from the end of the paved part of Fredrickson Road, about 7 miles east of Woodland. The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said Ramirez frequently went for runs around his home on Fredrickson Road.

No foul play is suspected, according to police.

Ramirez didn't show up for an appointment Tuesday morning, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. A friend visited with Ramirez on Monday night and told deputies Ramirez planned on jogging in the morning.

© 2018 KGW