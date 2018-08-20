DAYTON, Ore. — Search efforts are underway for a woman who hasn't been seen since leaving a vehicle following an argument in the Dayton area on Saturday night.

Meighan Cordie, 27, was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. She had been attending a wedding in the community of Grand Island, police say.

She left a vehicle after an argument and walked away on foot. Her phone and shoes were left behind.

Cordie was last seen wearing a blue floral pant suit. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. She is the daughter of a Clackamas fire captain.

The area where she went missing is mostly farm land surrounded by forest and close to the Willamette River, police say. Yamhill County Search and Rescue has joined air and marine patrol support in the search.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone who may have seen Meighan or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office at 503-434-7506.

