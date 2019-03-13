ASTORIA, Ore. — The Astoria Police Department is asking the public for help locating Maya Sanders, 29, who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon and police believe she may be in danger.

Sanders' mother reported her missing at around 4 p.m. Tuesday. She was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, crossing Marine Drive at 16th Street. Police says she may have been walking eastbound toward her home in the Burnside area.

Police say they found some of her belongings at 6th Street and located a scarf near the Comfort Suites on the Riverwalk.

Sanders suffers from disabilities that could put her at higher risk if she’s not found, police said. She’s not dressed for the cold weather and doesn’t have her cell phone.

She's about 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a long shirt that was black, white and green. She was wearing pink shoes.

If you saw Sanders anytime after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday or know where she is, please call Astoria police at 503-325-4411.