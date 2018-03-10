A man who hasn't been seen since Tuesday afternoon in Wilsonville is in need of medication, police say.

Trung Tuan Huynh, 41, walked away from a group outing in Wilsonville at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen walking on Southwest Main Street in Wilsonville, wearing a gray ballcap, gray T-shirt and pants.

Police say Huynh is 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Huynh is, please call the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or fill out an online tip sheet here, using CCSO Case No. 18-027075.

If you see Huynh, please call 911.

