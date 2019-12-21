JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A car belonging to a missing Washington County woman was found in Southern Oregon on Thursday.

Sherry Wellwood, 46, was reported missing on Wednesday. Her car, a blue 2005 Hyundai Sonata, was found on a Bureau of Land Management road in rural Josephine County. The car was empty, and no one was around, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

Sherry Wellwood

Josephine County Sheriff's Office

Wellwood does not have known family or friends in Southern Oregon

She was described as 5-foot-3, 191 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Wellwood’s whereabouts is asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123.

