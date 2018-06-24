UPDATE: Tyler has been found safe and been reunited with his family.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 19-year-old teen with Down syndrome went missing in Gresham sometime early Sunday morning.

Tyler Cha was last seen between 1 a.m. and 7:51 a.m. in the area of Northeast 220th and Northeast Couch Street in Gresham.

Tyler is about 5-foot-1 and 130 pounds. He's likely wearing a colored shirt, black pants and a black backpack.

If you see Tyler or know where he is, please call Gresham police at 503-823-3333.

