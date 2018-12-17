A 76-year-old missing Portland woman who was last seen walking near her home on Saturday was found dead on a riverbank, sheriff's deputies said.

Marie Evans suffered from early onset dementia. She lived in the 13000 block of Northwest Marina Way, near the confluence of the Multnomah Channel and Willamette River.

Search and rescue teams found Evans' body on Monday south of her home.

"Preliminary reports indicate that Ms. Evans died from a combination of exposure to the weather and poor physical health, and there were no signs of foul play," the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office