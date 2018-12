Police are asking the public to help locate a 76-year-old missing woman was last seen walking near her home in the 13000 block of Northwest Marina Way on Saturday.

Marie Evans suffers from early onset dementia.

Police say Evans is 5-foot-4, 150 pounds and has white hair. She also wears glasses.

If anyone knows where Evans is, they are asked to call 503-823-3333 and reference MCSO case No. 18-66527.