DAYTON, Ore. — A 27-year-old woman who was reported missing on Aug. 18 has been found dead, her family said in a statement on Thursday.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said a body, who they believe to be Meighan Cordie, was found by joggers down an embankment just north of Dayton, at the on-ramp that leads from Wallace Road to Highway 18 and Foster Road.

The body believed to be that of Meighan Cordie was found north of Dayton, Oregon, on Thursday, August 23, 2018. (Photo: Yamhill County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office notified Cordie's family of the discovery. The family is asking for privacy at this time and offered the following statement:

It is with very heavy hearts that we are sharing our beloved daughter Meighan has been found deceased by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. The pain our family is experiencing is unimaginable and we ask for privacy as we process this information and continue to grieve as a family.

Cordie was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. After attending a wedding in the Grand Island community, about 8 miles south of Dayton, Cordie exited a car she was riding in with her mother after an argument.

She walked away barefoot and without her cellphone, police said.

(Story continues below)

Meighan Cordie. (Photo: Yamhill County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives and investigators from the Yamhill County Major Crimes Response Team are on scene and working the investigation. The Oregon State Field Investigations Team will help with forensic evidence recovery.

More than 100 people searched the Grand Island area on Monday and Tuesday but found no trace of Cordie. Dogs, helicopters, planes with infrared technology, drones and marine patrol assisted in the search.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said it had suspended the search but would continue the investigation into Cordie's disappearance.

BACKGROUND

'We just want to smile again and see her face': Woman missing after wedding near Dayton

Search suspended for woman missing in Yamhill County

© 2018 KGW