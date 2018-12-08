ARIEL, Wash. — A 40-year-old Ohio man was found alive after he was missing for six nights near Mount St. Helens.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced that searchers found Matthew Matheny on the flanks of the mountain. He was taken by helicopter to an area hospital.

Additional details were not immediately released. The sheriff planned to release more information about where Matheny was found later Wednesday.

Matheny disappeared Thursday after he was last seen on the Blue Lake trail.

On Tuesday, searchers were hopeful that a new tip and cellphone records would lead them to Matheny. The information suggested was in a general area several miles up the trail on Thursday afternoon.

People who drove to the search base camp from Vancouver said they saw a man wearing gray clothes in the area consistent with the cellphone data. Search leaders used "virtual" search software to give searchers places to look using probabilities.

It's unclear if Matheny was found in that specific area.

"We love the guy, we miss him, we want to get him back," Matheny's friend, Michael Bush, told KGW during the search effort.

The sheriff's office shared two recent photos of Matheny and the car he was driving, a gray Subaru Outback. The vehicle was found by a Skamania County deputy on Saturday at the Blue Lake trailhead.

The car, a gray Subaru Outback, that Matthew Matheny was driving before he went missing on the Blue Lake trail near Mount St. Helens, on Thursday, August 9, 2018. (Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)

Matthew Matheny was last seen at the Blue Lake trail near Mount St. Helens, on Thursday, August 9, 2018. (Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)

"It's a gut punch," Bush said, "knowing how unprepared he was for spending one night, much less several nights, out here."

© 2018 KGW