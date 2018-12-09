ZIGZAG, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man who was last seen near Zigzag, Oregon on Monday, Sept. 10.

Nathan Haynes, 35, is from Maine. Police say he may be experiencing a mental health crisis. They are unsure how or why Haynes is in Oregon.

He was last seen on foot in the area of Lolo Pass Road, north of Highway 26 near Zigzag, Oregon.

If you see Nathan, please call 911. If you know where he is, please call the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office at 503-655-8211 or the tip line at 503-723-4949 or use the online email form. Please reference CCSO Case No. 18-25110.

