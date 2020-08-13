Death investigation underway after missing man's body found at bottom of ravine in Clackamas

Family members reported to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office that they found the man's body early Thursday morning.

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the death of a man whose body was found at the bottom of a ravine in Clackamas by his family on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday night, the mother of the missing 34-year-old man called 911 to report that her son was missing and that he was last seen Tuesday near the Kaiser Sunnyside campus. A sheriff's office deputy filed a missing-person report.

The family called the sheriff's office later Wednesday night to tell them they were searching a ravine near Southeast 97th Avenue and Sunnybrook Boulevard in Clackamas, near where the man had last been seen. On Thursday, just after 7 a.m., the family called law enforcement to report they had found the man's body at the bottom of the ravine.

The sheriff's office responded to the location, and detectives began processing the scene and interviewing family members. The man's body was recovered by Clackamas Fire District No. 1.