PORTLAND, Ore. — Yelena Gangelhoff, a female student at Jesuit High School, has not been seen since the morning of May 31, police said.

Her backpack, with her cellphone and iPad inside, was found at Valley Plaza near Jesuit High School. Yelena was last seen wearing gray running pants and a white Nike T-shirt while getting onto an eastbound Blue Line MAX train, according to Beaverton police.

A post on Jesuit High School's Facebook page said Yelena was last known to have been with a student from the Beaverton School District.

If you see Yelena or know where she is, please call Beaverton Police at 503-629-0111.

