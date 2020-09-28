16-year-old boy goes missing on hike near Mount St. Helens

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — Search and rescue crews are looking for a 16-year-old hiker near the Hummocks Trailhead off of SR-504 near Mount St. Helens
Authorities said Anthony Mancuso had been hiking with his family Sunday and vanished after leaving the trail to use a restroom. He had no phone or supplies with him at the time. He was wearing a navy blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes.
Crews from multiple agencies, including the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, Department of Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Coast Guard, searched for Mancuso Sunday but did not find him. The search resumed Monday and a spokesperson from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said they are "optimistic" Mancuso will be found based on favorable conditions and his age.
Anyone who thinks they have seen Mancuso is asked to call 911.
The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management (DEM) said there are numerous kinds of resources, from air support to ground searchers, being used to search for Mancuso. While many people have offered to volunteer and help, the Cowlitz County DEM said the only people who should be helping are those contacted by them or the Washington state DEM.