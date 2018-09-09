MT.HOOD NATIONAL FOREST — A search is underway in the Mt. Hood area for a missing Gresham woman after authorities found the woman’s car on Saturday afternoon.

At about 3:35 p.m., 55-year-old Diana Bober's black Mazda Miata was found near the Zigzag Ranger Station Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Benjamin Costigan

Bober, an avid hiker, has been missing since August 29. Family members reported her missing after becoming concerned that something may had happened to her while hiking, Gresham police said.

She is known to frequent the Gorge and Mount Hood areas.

Police said Bober has red hair, hazel eyes, about 5-feet-4-inched tall and 115 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-333.

