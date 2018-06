UPDATE:

Police say Amaya Torres returned home Wednesday afternoon.

Original story:

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are asking the public to help them find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Amaya Torres, 14, was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday night at her home in the area of Northeast 19th Street and Hogan Drive.

Amaya is about 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds. She has long, straight brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see Amaya or know where she is, please call 911 immediately.

