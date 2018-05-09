GRESHAM, Ore. — UPDATE: Omar was found safe, police say.

Original story below.

Gresham police is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 31-year-old man who needs medication.

Bishar Omar, 31, was last seen Tuesday afternoon at his home near Division Street and Wallula Avenue in Gresham. Police say Omar is in need of medication.

Police say Omar has short black hair, brown eyes and is 6-foot-1 and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt and dark athletic pants.

If you see Omar or know where he is, please call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.

