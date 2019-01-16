CORVALLIS, Ore. — The body of a missing Brownsville woman was found on Tuesday after a week of searching.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 65-year-old Suzanne Durheim was found in the Willamette River near Corvallis. No foul play is suspected, the sheriff's office said.

Durheim, 65, was reported missing on Jan. 7 after she didn’t show up for work.

Durheim’s pickup truck was found in the river on Jan. 8. It was removed the following day. Last week, authorities said it appeared Durheim was driving on Highway 20 when she slid off the icy road on the morning of Jan. 7.

Durheim's body was found about one mile downriver from the crash, the sheriff's office said.

